Police arrested a third person Wednesday allegedly involved in a Madison strip club shooting earlier this month.
Dashawn M. Robert, 42, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in the Dec. 9 Visions strip club shooting that injured four, including Robert, said Madison Police spokesman David Dexheimer.
Robert was charged last week with first-degree reckless injury and possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Dexheimer said Robert had been at a hospital under guard getting his gunshot wound treated until he was arrested. He's currently in the Dane County Jail.
Police had previously arrested two others for involvement in the shooting, which injured four others.
Madison residents Cole W. Foster, 35 and Spencer Jackson IV, 29, were arrested earlier this month.