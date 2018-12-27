Police arrested a third person Wednesday allegedly involved in a Madison strip club shooting earlier this month.
Dashawn M. Robert, 42, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in the Dec. 9 Visions shooting that injured four, including Robert, said Madison Police spokesman David Dexheimer.
Robert was charged last week with first-degree reckless injury and possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Dexheimer said Robert had been at a hospital under guard getting his gunshot wound treated until he was arrested. He's currently in the Dane County Jail.
Authorities have charged three others for their alleged involvement in the East Side shooting.
Police were called to the Visions at at about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 9, for reports of a large fight and shots fired.
An employee of the strip club and two other patrons were struck by gunfire.
According to a criminal complaint, Robert stabbed 35-year-old Madison resident Cole W. Foster in the head several times during a fight. Police also found small baggies of a substance with Foster's belongings while he was at a hospital.
Foster allegedly shot Robert, leading to him being charged with four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and two misdemeanors of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed.
Foster's attorney has said he acted in self-defense.
Dexheimer said police aren't unsure what sparked the altercation but are still investigating.
Spencer Jackson IV, 29, of Madison, has also been charged with disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.
He had been kicked out of Visions, but went to his car, grabbed a gun and returned to the club, where a witness told police that Jackson was yelling about shooting someone or being shot at while holding the gun, according to the criminal complaint.
Madison resident Marshawn Hunt, 40, was also charged with harboring a felon and two counts of obstructing police.
Hunt allegedly tried to hide the knife Robert was seen with and lied to police about his name, whether Robert had a knife or that he had even seen a knife.