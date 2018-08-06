A shooting at a Madison radio station Sunday was not an act of violence against the media in general, according to police detectives, and the assailant probably targeted one or more victims.
A volunteer disc jockey at the nonprofit WORT-FM was shot in the backside by a masked gunman who opened fire at about 3 a.m. in the studio as he and two other volunteer hosts scrambled for cover.
The shooter has not been found. Police released no new information on any suspects.
Police officer David Dexheimer said Monday morning the shooting has drawn national media attention in light of an increase in hostility toward reporters, popularized by President Donald Trump's frequent references to "fake news" and descriptions of certain media outlets as "the enemy of the people."
"We understand and appreciate the interest in this case beyond the local level but do not believe it has any relation to the current national dialogue on media," Dexheimer said.
He said detectives working the case are "becoming confident" that the shooting was not an attack against the station, which broadcasts at 89.9.
"Indications are this is a targeted act against a specific person or persons," Dexheimer said, and the public most likely is not in danger.
"We are pretty sure this (shooting) was by someone who knew somebody was going to be in the building at that time," he said.
The on-air hosts at WORT at the time of the shooting were not identified.
David Devereaux-Weber, president of WORT’s board of directors, said the station has already made some adjustments to its security by changing door-lock codes.
He said the station is also considering moving to a key-card system for entrances and will probably start recording live-feed security camera footage.
In addition to getting questions about security measures from station volunteers, the station has received a lot of community support and seen an increase in donations since the shooting, Devereaux-Weber said.
"It's been challenging and gratifying," he said.
Devereaux-Weber said the window that was shot was being replaced Monday afternoon by a station volunteer.
Those affected by the shooting will also be offered counseling at a meeting for volunteers with staff and the district attorney's office later this week, he said.