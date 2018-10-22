A Racine man was arrested in Madison Sunday night after allegedly exposing himself to women shopping at an East Side retailer.
Joshua Vinson, 20, was tentatively charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at Target, 4301 Lien Road.
"The suspect was still inside the store when police arrived, but he fled on foot to avoid capture," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Officers with help from a Maple Bluff Police Department police dog set up a perimeter in the area and found Vinson hiding behind a dumpster on East Towne Way.