A homeowner northeast of Beloit used a camera last week to help capture two people who allegedly burglarized her home.
The homeowner, who lives on East Highway X, which runs parallel to Interstate 43, told police that she came home and found two teens in her house. The males fled after getting into a vehicle but the quick-thinking homeowner was able to take photographs of the vehicle. The photos were sent to area police units and a suspect was identified, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies then responded to the residence of one of the suspects and, within a short time, one of the suspects, a teenage boy, arrived home driving the alleged vehicle the homeowner had photographed. Police said the juvenile male admitted to being at the residence and named his accomplice as Tyler A. Kicker, 18, of Janesville. Both males were taken into custody and during a search, property taken in the burglary was recovered.
The juvenile male was tentatively charged with burglary while armed, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kicker was charged with burglary while armed, theft and possession of narcotics. Both are being held at the Rock County Jail and are schedule for a court appearance on Wednesday.