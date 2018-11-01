Two people were arrested by Verona police Wednesday evening after their car was chased before crashing into three vehicles and a traffic light pole.
Jennifer Copus, 32, Stoughton, and Joseph Jackson, 48, Madison, were taken into custody at about 6 p.m. following the crash at East Verona Avenue and Maple Grove Drive.
The incident started at a business on the city's East Side, when Copus allegedly tried to return items previously stolen from the store. Police were called.
"As police arrived, Copus ran to a nearby car and got into the passenger seat with Jackson as the driver," said Lt. Mark Horstmann. "The car immediately fled the business parking lot."
Officers chased after the car, which was on the wrong side of East Verona Avenue, going east in the westbound lanes between Hometown Circle and Maple Grove Drive.
When Jackson got into the intersection of East Verona Avenue and Maple Grove Drive, the car crashed into three vehicles and a traffic signal post.
The crash resulted in the exit ramp from westbound Highway 18/151 to East Verona Avenue to be closed for about two hours while the crash was investigated by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
"Upon searching the vehicle and Jackson, over four grams of suspected heroin was located," Horstmann said.
Both Copus and Jackson were taken to jail, with Copus booked on outstanding warrants and Jackson booked on a tentative eluding charge. More charges are expected to be filed.
