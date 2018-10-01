Try 1 month for 99¢

A young woman from northern Wisconsin was hoping to buy marijuana in Madison Saturday night, but was robbed at gunpoint by the supposed sellers instead.

The robbery happened in the 3100 block of Pelham Road at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Madison police said.

The 19-year-old female from Rhinelander told police she met a couple of men at a gas station and drove with them in their car to Pelham Road.

"She believed they were going to the location to obtain drugs," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Instead, they stopped and ordered her to turn over her money."

The two suspects also took her phone before driving off. Passersby saw the woman and came to her aid.

The suspects are black males, the first one 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, long dreadlocks, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, the second one 6 feet, 3 inches tall, thin build, wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

