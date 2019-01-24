A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a person in Janesville Wednesday evening, then leading police on a long car chase in Green County.
Janesville police will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to give details about the reported homicide, which happened around 6:10 p.m. at 2610 Kellogg Ave.
Police didn't confirm the shooting resulted in a homicide, but the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office had been dispatched to the scene, and the Green County Sheriff's Office got a request from Rock County Dispatch to check for a homicide suspect living in the town of Cadiz, according to WISC-TV.
Monroe police found the suspect's vehicle on the city's West Side, with Green County deputies attempting to stop the vehicle, but the suspect refused to pull over and the chase was on.
The Sheriff's Office said the chase lasted about 15 to 20 miles and ended in the town of Decatur near Highway F, when the suspect pulled over and was taken into custody.