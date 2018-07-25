A Portage man was charged for the eighth time with operating while intoxicated after a Fitchburg police officer observed him driving erratically early Monday morning.
Dean Briggs, 60, also was charged Wednesday with driving without a driver's license and operating with an open intoxicant. He has not made his initial court appearance.
According to a criminal complaint:
Briggs was pulled over around 1:44 a.m. after a Fitchburg police officer saw him fail to keep his vehicle that had no license plates in one lane after he turned left onto Fish Hatchery Road from a Mobile gas station.
The officer detected a strong odor of intoxicants as he approached Briggs' vehicle and then saw a bottle of Bud Light leaking beer in the center console of the vehicle because it hadn't been completely secured with a cap.
Briggs told the officer that was the only alcoholic beverage he had consumed and then failed several field sobriety tests. Briggs then refused to submit to a blood test.
Last month, Briggs had six open court cases in Columbia County involving multiple felony charges closed after he agreed to a plea deal that led a judge to convict him of four counts of bail jumping. The judge also dismissed charges against Briggs that included failing to update information as a sex offender, threatening a librarian and 11 other counts of bail jumping.
Briggs received a sentence of three years probation but the judge withheld it on the condition that Briggs receive counseling for alcohol and other drug abuse and any other recommendations made by the state Department of Corrections, according to online court records.