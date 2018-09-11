A Portage man accused of shooting his stepchildren with a homemade dart gun was released on a $1,000 bond Monday evening, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested 33-year-old Brian L. Alexander last Wednesday on suspicion of physical abuse of a child.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Alexander attached needles to Nerf darts and shot the darts at his stepchildren, who are between 6 and 9 years old.
Sheriff’s investigators recovered the Nerf gun and needles and said Alexander had been shooting at the kids “for some time.”
Alexander is ordered to have only supervised contact with the victims listed in the complaint.
Court records show Alexander is due back in court Dec. 4.