A man suspected of stealing packages from the porch of a South Side home was captured on video, so police are asking for help in identifying the thief.
The incident happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Pelham Road, Madison police said.
"A home surveillance camera recorded an image of the porch pirate, who stole several packages from the residence," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "They had been delivered a short time prior to the crime."
The suspect is believed to be using a a small, silver-colored SUV.
Anyone with information about the porch pirate is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
"This is the season when porch pirates start working neighborhoods," DeSpain said.