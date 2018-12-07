A Madison man suspected of stealing packages delivered to porches and front doors of homes in Fitchburg and Madison has been arrested.
Tremaine Williams, 34, was tentatively charged with four counts of theft after being arrested by Fitchburg police on Wednesday.
He is suspected of taking three packages in Fitchburg and one in Madison, beginning on Nov. 27 on Pelham Road in Madison, then from Lacy Road in Fitchburg the next day.
A surveillance video image released by Madison police, coupled with witness reports and other surveillance video, helped investigators determine who the suspect could be.
"When Williams was arrested, he was in possession of property linking him to at least one theft in Fitchburg," said Fitchburg Police Sgt. Edward Hartwick. "Additional stolen property, likely taken from delivered packages, was also located."
Residents who've been victimized by porch piracy are asked to contact their local police to identify property recovered from these thefts.
