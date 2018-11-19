A stolen SUV driven by a 16-year-old boy crashed into a partially built home Saturday night in Madison, leaving two 14-year-old passengers with serious injuries, police said.
The incident started at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Allied-Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood near Jenewein Road, Fitchburg police said.
An officer saw the stolen car and tried to make a traffic stop, but the Subaru Forester was driven away at a high rate of speed.
“The driver was unable to maintain control of the SUV as it approached a curve, and subsequently drove across a private lawn before striking an unoccupied residence,” said Sgt. Andrew McCarthy.
The residence was a house under construction in the 2400 block of Dunns Marsh Terrace.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the house was being built by the city for a disabled 50-year-old woman.
“She was thankful three young people were not more seriously injured or killed, but she told a Madison officer, in tears, just how much the crash was going to set her life back,” DeSpain said.
The driver tried to run but was caught, while the two 14-year-old passengers in the car suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver also was injured.
“The residence was in the process of being built and suffered serious structural damage,” McCarthy said.
The driver faces charges of auto theft, eluding, resisting arrest and possibly other charges.
“The passengers, both arrested multiple times in the past for their involvement with stolen cars, will also be referred on charges of being passengers in the stolen car,” McCarthy said.
The SUV was stolen Thursday morning when the owner left it unlocked and running to warm it up.
The Madison Police Department, Fitchburg and Madison fire departments and Fitchrona EMS all assisted at the scene.
Woman who 'lured' murder victim to her death sentenced to 15 years in prison
Man allegedly stole delivery driver's car, arrested after crash in Monona
Suspect in Madison bank robberies has 11 outstanding warrants, police say
Man allegedly pulled knife, yelled racial slurs at couple, Madison police say
Marijuana sellers robbed at gunpoint, Madison police say
Alleged drug dealer arrested during traffic stop, Madison police say
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Fire at bus station called arson; suspect arrested, Madison police say
'Segway Jeremy' Ryan indicted for alleged attempt to get radioactive material
Beloit man arrested for allegedly robbing Janesville store at gunpoint
Man sentenced to four years in prison for 11th drunken driving conviction
Subscribe to Daily Headlines