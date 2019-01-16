A rural Pardeeville man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning, with speed and alcohol believed to be factors in the crash, authorities reported.
Brauke Andrus, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at about 6 a.m. at Highway B and Kuehn Road south of Cambria, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Andrus was the sole occupant of the pickup truck, and had been ejected from the vehicle.
"Speed, safety equipment and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, however the crash remains under investigation," said Sheriff Roger Brandner.
The Cambria Fire Department and EMS and the State Patrol assisted at the scene.