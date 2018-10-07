Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

MADISON — Police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery at a North Side gas station Sunday night.

At about 8:25 p.m., the suspect came into the Mobil Mart, 3101 N. Sherman Ave., brandished a handgun and demanded money, police said. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and some other items and then left, police said.

Police described the suspect as a skinny, 5-foot-10-inch black male in his 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

Madison Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department or Madison Crime Stoppers.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Matthew DeFour covers state government and politics for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.