MADISON — Police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery at a North Side gas station Sunday night.
At about 8:25 p.m., the suspect came into the Mobil Mart, 3101 N. Sherman Ave., brandished a handgun and demanded money, police said. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and some other items and then left, police said.
Police described the suspect as a skinny, 5-foot-10-inch black male in his 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask.
Madison Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department or Madison Crime Stoppers.