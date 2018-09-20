Law enforcement has searched the Madison home of a man authorities say injured four during a shooting at a Middleton software company Wednesday, while they seek a motive to the man's actions.
Authorities have not released the gunman’s name, nor have they identified a possible motive, but Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke said Thursday that a search warrant was executed at the home of a man who went into his workplace, WTS Paradigm, on Wednesday morning and began shooting employees before being killed by law enforcement.
"Items beneficial to the investigation were collected in that search warrant," Foulke said at a news conference Thursday.
The man, who walked into the 1850 Deming Way office building heavily armed, started shooting employees around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, spurring workers to hide or flee. Foulke said the man, who is in his 40s and has no relatives in the area, was working prior to the shooting.
He said the man had been with WTS Paradigm, which make software for the building products industry, since April 2017. Foulke said he is unaware if the man was notified that he was being fired or laid off.
A shootout with two Middleton police officers and two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, all of whom fired at the man, ended with the suspect's death. None of the police officers were injured.
None of the four law enforcement officers, who are all men, have been interviewed by the state Division of Criminal Investigation, but it is tentatively expected to happen Friday, Foulke said.
"Their training kicked in. They assembled an entry team and within minutes ended this situation. It was because of the training. It was because of the scenarios we practice," said Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney. "We saved lives, there's no doubt."
An autopsy is expected to be completed Thursday, but it will be up to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office and District Attorney's Office on when the man's name will be released, according to Foulke.
The man's home is on the Southwest Side of Madison, Foulke said. Authorities had the 9700 block of Watts Road, which is a new development, cordoned off Wednesday night.
Foulke said footage from body cameras on Middleton police officers will be reviewed, along with the dash camera video from squad cars and security cameras in the office building.
One of the four people shot was grazed by a bullet. Three were taken to UW Hospital, where all three were in serious condition Thursday morning, according to hospital spokeswoman Lisa Brunette.
Foulke said investigators have interviewed two of the three people in the hospital.
Several unknowns remain, though, including whether the gunman legally owned the firearm or whether anyone was specifically targeted, he said.
"The motive hasn’t been determined yet. The investigators are still digging for that. Obviously, that’s one thing that’s on the top of everybody’s mind, and we just have not found one yet," Foulke said.
Investigators plan on meeting with the owners of WTS Paradigm and employees on Thursday, according to Foulke.
Employees who work in the WTS Paradigm building will be able to get their personal items and cars Thursday.
Middleton police said employees should gather at the Residence Inn, 8400 Market St., so they can be escorted to the building by officers.
Police will retrieve personal items from the offices and then escort the employees to their vehicles.
WTS Paradigm employees will be the first in, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by other employees who work in the 1851 Deming Way building from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Employees who work in the four-story building at 1800 Deming Way and were evacuated during the shooting will be allowed into their building, with police escort, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Foulke said the buildings in the office park might be under law enforcement control until Tuesday.