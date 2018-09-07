A Portage man is facing possible child abuse charges after authorities say he shot young children with a homemade dart gun.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Brian L. Alexander Wednesday on suspicion of physical abuse of a child.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Alexander attached needles to Nerf darts, which he shot at his stepchildren, who are between 6 and 9 years old. Sheriff’s investigators recovered the Nerf gun and needles and said Alexander had been shooting at the kids “for some time.”
Alexander was being held in the Columbia County jail and is expected to appear in court Friday.