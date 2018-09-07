Try 1 month for 99¢

A Portage man is facing possible child abuse charges after authorities say he shot young children with a homemade dart gun.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Brian L. Alexander Wednesday on suspicion of physical abuse of a child.

Brian Alexander

Brian Alexander

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Alexander attached needles to Nerf darts, which he shot at his stepchildren, who are between 6 and 9 years old. Sheriff’s investigators recovered the Nerf gun and needles and said Alexander had been shooting at the kids “for some time.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alexander was being held in the Columbia County jail and is expected to appear in court Friday.

Tags

Rhymes with Lubbock. Data journalist for the Wisconsin State Journal. Covers energy and transportation, among other things. Contact him at 608-252-6146.

Comments disabled.