A man who crashed his car into another car in Downtown Madison on Saturday night was prevented from fleeing by the people in the car he hit and passers-by who surrounded the man's car.
Jacob Lackey, 30, of Marshall, eventually did drive out of the human circle, backing through a fence and over a rock wall, and landing on top of a parked Jeep.
Lackey was arrested and tentatively charged with reckless driving endangering safety, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday near 30 E. Johnson St.
A Madison couple were in their 2015 Lexus when Lackey allegedly drove his car into them.
"He told the victims they should all pull into a parking lot and exchange information," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "While this was happening, Lackey told the couple not to call police, but the husband insisted."
Lackey tried to drive out of the parking lot, but the 58-year-old husband was reaching into the window of Lackey's Honda Civic to get the keys, while the husband's 54-year-old wife jumped on the hood of the Civic.
"The car was slowly moving back and forth, with the woman falling to the ground," DeSpain said. "She began calling for help, and a couple of passers-by intervened, circling the car."
Lackey drove out of the circle and ended up in a lower lot on top of the Jeep.
"The husband said his foot was run over while trying to stop the driver," DeSpain said. "The foot was OK but both went to the hospital complaining of back pain."
