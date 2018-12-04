The hazardous incident team from the Madison Fire Department donned protective gear Monday to search an apartment where a drug suspect tossed fentanyl-laced heroin into the air when agents served a search warrant.
Three police officers were treated and released Monday after a man in a town of Madison apartment tried to get rid of fentanyl-laced heroin by tossing it into the air as the officers tried to arrest him.
Stanley Miles, 44, was tentatively charged with reckless endangering safety, maintaining a drug house and possession of heroin, cocaine and THC with intent to deliver. A second man, Tawan Temple, 45, was tentatively charged with maintaining a drug house.
Town of Madison officers and members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force were executing a search warrant at about 9 a.m. at an apartment in the 1900 block of North Sherman Avenue.
"Between 50 and 100 grams of heroin, including what Miles tried to destroy, were seized," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Agents also seized more than 37 grams of crack cocaine, 109 grams of THC (marijuana), cellphones, a handgun and over $1,400 in cash.
The hazardous incident team of the Madison Fire Department arrived on scene and wore protective gear to search the apartment.
"It was determined there was no general danger to the public because of the incident," DeSpain said.
