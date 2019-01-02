Madison police nabbed a suspected car thief after he took an idling car from a West Side store Monday.
According to police, a 43-year-old woman from Mount Horeb loaded a large item into her Mercedes just before 8 p.m. with help from an employee at Target on Junction Road. She went back into the store for a moment and returned to find her car was gone.
Police officers went to Tree Lane where several stolen vehicles had recently been abandoned. They spotted the stolen Mercedes parked not far away on Oakbridge Court.
Several teens near the car took off running, but officers caught a couple, including 18-year-old Jaylan L. Massey, who they believe was responsible.
According to police, security video from Target showed Massey get into the car and drive away. He was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without consent and resisting arrest.