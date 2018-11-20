A Madison man arrested for allegedly shooting a woman Monday afternoon fired through the victim's apartment door after being kicked out of the apartment.
Diorian Lamont-Smith, 28, was tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Madison police said.
"Violent crimes unit detectives determined the suspect fired one round through the door after he was kicked out of the residence for fighting with another man," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The bullet hit the 36-year-old woman in the arm. She was treated and released at a local hospital.
The shooting happened at about 2:50 p.m. at an apartment building for the homeless at 7933 Tree Lane.