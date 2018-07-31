A Madison man was arrested for disorderly conduct Monday afternoon for allegedly threatening two people outside of Memorial Library on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, police said.
The unnamed man, 27, threatened a man and a woman after they asked him to apologize for spilling the man's meal at about 5:20 p.m., Madison Police Lt. Jamar Gary said in a police report.
According to the report:
The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman, 21, by the neck while threatening her and the man, 48, outside the library. No one was injured.
Witnesses said they had seen the man with an unknown object, but police did not find one.
The man was then arrested on a tentative charge for disorderly conduct.