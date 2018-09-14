Madison police are looking for two suspects involved in a purse theft at a West Towne Mall restaurant Wednesday, after a woman took a purse right from another woman's dining spot.
The purse was stolen around 2:15 p.m. at the Cheesecake Factory, Madison police said.
A 28-year-old Madison woman allegedly stole the purse and ran out to a red-colored Ford Escort driven by a 34-year-old Monroe man.
"An officer spotted and attempted to stop the car, but the driver ignored squad lights and siren," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Per policy, the pursuit was terminated."
The officer was able to identify the suspects.