Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Marshall field Thursday morning that could be linked to a reported suspicious vehicle in the area.
The Marshall Police Department said officers went to the office for the Evergreen Village mobile home park at 100 Evergreen Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. to assist the state Department of Correction's Probation and Parole Office with a suspicious vehicle complaint.
A little more than an hour later, police were informed that a body was found in a field behind a home in the 300 block of Fir Lane in the park, according to Marshall police.
"The incident is now an active death investigation and both incidents appear to be linked," police said in a statement.
Along with the Marshall Police Department, the state Division of Criminal Investigation, Cottage Grove Police Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office and Dane County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting.