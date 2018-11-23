Authorities say two Dane County armed robberies on Wednesday evening are likely connected.
At about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, two men -- one wearing a "Michael Myers Mask" -- with a gun entered a Mobil gas station at 510 W. Main St. in Marshall and ordered a customer to get on the floor and threatened to shoot an employee, said Dane County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian Hayes.
The robbers took the customer's wallet and money and cigarettes from the store, he said.
The robbery is believed to be related to one on Madison's Southwest Side earlier in the evening, Hayes said.
In that armed robbery, two men entered a BP gas station at 6202 Schroeder Road and threatened to shoot an employee before taking an undisclosed amount of money and fleeing, said Madison Police Lt. Jamar Gary.
No injuries were reported in either robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.