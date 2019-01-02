A Madison man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he caused a crash while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on East Washington Avenue, seriously injuring an 81-year-old woman.
According to Madison police, Chad G. Martin, 47, was heading west in the eastbound lanes without headlights around 11 p.m. when he hit the oncoming vehicle near Zeier Road.
A passenger in the vehicle Martin hit was taken to a local hospital with multiple broken bones, according to police.
Martin ran from the scene but was found a short time later at his mother’s house.
He was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated-causing injury, reckless driving causing bodily harm, hit and run and an outstanding warrant.
As a result of the crash, lanes were closed for about 1.5 hours.