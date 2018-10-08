A man who had his bicycle stolen a couple of weeks ago saw it on Craigslist and arranged to meet the alleged thief, getting his bike back with police arresting the suspect.
Joseph Summers, 27, Madison, was tentatively charged with receiving stolen property, Madison police said.
The 35-year-old victim had his bicycle taken from the porch of his North Third Street home on Sept. 24.
"Recently, he saw it for sale on Craigslist," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim, acting as a buyer, contacted the seller, and they agreed to meet in the parking lot of an East Washington Avenue restaurant."
When the suspect arrived with the bike, he was arrested.
"The victim got his bike back and the suspect went back to jail," DeSpain said.
Summers had been arrested in July on a similar charge, and got two years probation after pleading guilty.