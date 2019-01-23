A man being sought for the murder of an 88-year-old Portage man Jan. 13 has been arrested in Madison, authorities reported
Robert Pulvermacher, 68, was taken into custody at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday outside a business on the city's East Side, Madison police said.
Pulvermacher is accused of stabbing Harold Johnson to death in his car in the parking lot of Ho-Chunk casino near Wisconsin Dells.
A plow driver saw someone getting dropped off near Pulvermacher Cartage on Manufacturers Drive early Wednesday morning, and called police since it seemed suspicious.
Police found footprints in the snow leading up a door at the business, with officers finding Pulvermacher behind some bushes.
He was taken into custody without incident.