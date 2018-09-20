Police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say accidentally shot two other teenagers Wednesday afternoon on a Madison Metro bus near La Follette High School.
A 16-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound and another 16-year-old's arm was grazed in the shooting just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Monona Drive and Pflaum Road.
The boy, whose name and address were not released, was arrested at his home on Madison's Southeast Side at around 7:30 a.m., according to police spokesman Joel DeSpain, and he will likely face tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety. The boy's family had been in contact with police and he surrendered when police showed up, DeSpain said.
"This was not an intentional shooting," DeSpain said. He said the boy had been showing the handgun to others on the bus when it went off, firing one shot.
The 15-year-old had fled the bus with the gun after the incident. DeSpain said police were still trying to recover the weapon as Thursday morning.
All three teens are students in the Madison School District, DeSpain said, but the 15-year-old is not a student at La Follette.
The shooting caused La Follette and Sennett Middle School, which shares a campus with La Follette, to go into lockdown. La Follette lets out at 3:39 p.m. and the shooting was reported at 3:57 p.m. on a bus route, No. 16, commonly used by students to get to and from the schools.
Monona Grove High School and that school district's administrative office, both located along Monona Drive, were also put on lockdown.
Metro Transit spokesman Mick Rusch said there were about 25 people on the bus at the time of the shooting, including students from the middle and high schools.
At the request of the Madison School District, police provided extra patrol services around La Follette Thursday morning.
In February, a La Follette High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun into the school.
Several Madison School District students were found with BB guns throughout the last academic year.
Parents of students at both Sennett Middle School and La Follette High School were notified about the shooting Wednesday afternoon.