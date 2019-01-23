Try 1 month for 99¢

Two students at Memorial High School were in a play fight Tuesday, throwing air punches at each other, but when the fight turned real, one student was injured and the other arrested.

Demonta Meeks, 17, Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of substantial battery, Madison police said.

The fight happened in the cafeteria of the school, 201 S. Gammon Road, at about 2:15 p.m.

The injured student, also 17, received a head cut that required stitches.

"Video showed the arrested teen throwing a punch at the victim, and also making a stomping motion toward the victim's head while he was on the ground," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

