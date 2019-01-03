A Platteville man in a car parked in a gas station lot in Oregon early Wednesday was arrested for allegedly having drugs in the car.
Sean Stephens, 35, was tentatively charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing police, village of Oregon police said.
Police were called to the Kwik Trip gas station, 916 Janesville St., at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, because a vehicle occupied by several people had been parked in the lot for about an hour.
Police contacted the people in the car and Stephens, the driver, allegedly was uncooperative with the officers.