Police in southwest Wisconsin are looking for a rural Platteville man who allegedly stole one vehicle, crashed it and stole another vehicle on Friday.

Thomas Kussmaul, 29, was identified through surveillance and dash camera videos, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.

"Kussmaul has possible ties to the Prairie du Chien, Boscobel, Blue River, Platteville and Belmont areas," the police report said.

The investigation showed a Chevy Silverado was stolen at about 12:30 a.m. Friday from Southwest Road, south of the city of Platteville in the town of Platteville.

"About a half-hour later, the vehicle was seen squealing tires, running stop signs and speeding throughout the city," the report said.

The Silverado wasn't found until about 8 a.m. on Airport Road at Highway D in the town of Smelser, the vehicle disabled by front-end damage.

"It was also discovered a second vehicle had been stolen from that location," the report said. "The rear window of a Ford Escape was broken out to gain entry."

The Ford was found at about 5:30 p.m. Friday behind Rippers Tavern in Belmont.

Video from the dash cam in the stolen Silverado and street cameras in Platteville were used to identify Kussmaul.

"Do not approach Kussmaul," the report said. "It is unknown if he is armed, but he is considered dangerous."

Contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office if you have information on Kussmaul.

