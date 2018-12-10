A man wearing a Green Bay Packers hat robbed a gas station in Plain Saturday night, getting cash before fleeing on foot.
The robbery happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the Kwik Stop on the corner of Main Street and Highway 23, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
"Someone came into the store and demanded cash from the employee," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "The suspect did not show a weapon but stated he had a gun."
The man got an undisclosed amount of money, then fled on foot into an alley.
The employee was not injured.
The suspect is a white man, tall and stocky, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath a dark hooded jacket, blue jeans, black gloves, white tennis shoes and the Packers hat.