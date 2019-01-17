A pizza store in Monona was robbed Tuesday night, with the masked suspect taking money before fleeing on foot.
The robbery happened at about 7:25 p.m. at Papa Murphy's, 115 E. Broadway, Monona police said.
The robber entered the store when no other customers were present.
"He threatened the lone employee with harm if he did not give him all the money from the cash register," said Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.
The suspect implied he had a weapon but no weapon was displayed. Nobody was hurt.
"The employee gave cash from the register, at which time the suspect left the store on foot, heading east toward Roselawn Avenue," Ostrenga said.
A search of the area did not turn up the suspect.
The suspect is white, about 30 years old, wearing a black ski mask and gray hooded sweatshirt.
