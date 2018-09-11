A pizza delivery man attempting to drop off a pizza on the city's East Side early Tuesday morning was instead robbed, according to the Madison Police Department.
The suspect met the 44-year-old delivery man outside of his car in the 400 block of East Bluff around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, held up a handgun, demanded the victim lie down and provide the suspect money and personal property.
The victim complied, and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim was not injured, police said.
Police described the suspect as an African-American male, between the ages of 18 and 28, wearing black clothing.
Anyone with information should call Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.