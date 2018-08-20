...HEAVY RAINFALL AND POSSIBLE FLOODING BEGINNING LATE MONDAY...
.PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ARE FORECAST OVER SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN FOR THIS AFTERNOON INTO TUESDAY MORNING. SEVERAL INCHES
OF RAIN MAY FALL OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN DURING THIS TIME. FLASH
FLOODING MAY OCCUR ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS OR AREAS THAT
RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS EXPANDED
THE
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE A PORTION OF SOUTH CENTRAL
WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, COLUMBIA, DANE,
GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK.
* FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
* PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL FROM LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON
INTO TUESDAY MORNING. 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED BUT
LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE OVER SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN.
* FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE IF 2 TO 4 INCHES
OF RAIN OR MORE FALLS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. FLASH FLOODING
WILL BE POSSIBLE IN RURAL AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED
SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
The strong-arm robbery happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Third Avenue, Madison police said.
The victim told police the suspect walked out from behind a building and said the pizzas were for him.
"The suspect pretended to text people, telling the driver he was getting the money for the pizzas," said police Sgt. Ryan Gibson. "After waiting a few minutes, the driver turned around to leave in his vehicle, when the suspect knocked the driver to the pavement."
He punched the driver in the face, demanding he give all of his money.
"The driver handed over a very small amount of money and then drove away," Gibson said.
The driver had several facial injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital.
Police searched the area but couldn't find the suspect.
The suspect is a black male, 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing a sport style sweatsuit.
