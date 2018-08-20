Try 1 month for 99¢
The strong-arm robbery happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Third Avenue, Madison police said.

The victim told police the suspect walked out from behind a building and said the pizzas were for him.

"The suspect pretended to text people, telling the driver he was getting the money for the pizzas," said police Sgt. Ryan Gibson. "After waiting a few minutes, the driver turned around to leave in his vehicle, when the suspect knocked the driver to the pavement."

He punched the driver in the face, demanding he give all of his money.

"The driver handed over a very small amount of money and then drove away," Gibson said.

The driver had several facial injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital.

Police searched the area but couldn't find the suspect.

The suspect is a black male, 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing a sport style sweatsuit.

