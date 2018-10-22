A pickup truck driver was killed and a passenger in the truck injured Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Sauk County.
The crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. on Highway 23 south of Elder Ridge Road in the town of Westfield, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed the pickup truck was northbound on Highway 23 when the driver lost control, crossed the highway into the west side ditch and struck a power pole.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to Reedsburg Hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The name of the victim was not released pending notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation.