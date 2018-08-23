An amateur photographer taking shots of the isthmus early Thursday morning had a backpack containing camera lenses stolen while he was loading his car.
The theft happened at about 1:45 a.m. on West Mifflin Street at State Street, Madison police said.
The 25-year-old photographer said the five lenses were valued at $3,000.
"He set the backpack down while loading his car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "A thief grabbed it and took off."
The suspect is a white man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, heavy build, wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and black track pants.