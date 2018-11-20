Try 3 months for $3
This surveillance video image is of a suspect robbing Badger Liquor Saturday afternoon.

 Image provided by Madison Police Department

Madison police have released a surveillance video image of a man suspected of robbing a South Side liquor store Saturday.

While the image is dark, the detective working the case is hoping someone might recognize the man's coat or mittens worn during the robbery.

The robbery happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday at Badger Liquor, 714 W. Badger Road.

The suspect, brandishing a semi-automatic handgun, demanded money from the clerk, got an undisclosed amount, and fled the store. The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is white, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, thin build, wearing a dark colored coat and multi-colored mittens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

