A helicopter ambulance cancelled a flight to pick up a crash victim in Columbia County on Tuesday evening after someone shined a laser at the aircraft, injuring the pilot and forcing its crew to abort the mission.
A Med Flight helicopter attempted to land in Pardeeville Tuesday evening to pick up a 17-year-old side-by-side utility vehicle crash victim with head injuries when someone on the ground used "a strong laser pointer and shined it towards the helicopter," said Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards.
He said the laser pointer "created an unsafe condition for the operation of the helicopter," posing a threat to its "flight and those on the ground."
The laser pointer injured the Med Flight pilot's eyes, forcing the helicopter to return to its base without the crash victim, Richards said.
The helicopter's crew used night vision during the flight, he said
A Columbia County deputy also suffered a leg injury while searching for the suspect, Richards said.
The original crash victim had to be transported by a ground ambulance, he said.
Deputies responded to the crash, which occurred on Crown Road in the town of Scott, at about 5 p.m., Richards said.
Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal offense that carries a potential five-year prison sentence. In Wisconsin, it's also a felony to obstruct emergency or rescue personnel.