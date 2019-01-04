A person was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning in Janesville, with the masked suspect getting away with property of the victim.
The armed robbery happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Woodlane Drive, police said.
"The victim reported being approached by the suspect, who displayed a firearm and demanded money," said Sgt. Joshua Norem. "The suspect fled on foot."
The victim was not injured.
A police dog brought to the scene couldn't track the suspect.
The suspect is of unknown race, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black bandana covered in white designs on his face during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery can call Janesville police, 755-3100, or Crime Stoppers, 756-3636.