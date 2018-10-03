A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to a drug overdose that killed a man in his car in northwest Dane County on Sunday.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said detectives tracking down the source of the drugs led to the person of interest, who was taken to the Dane County Jail on an unrelated felony probation and parole warrant when arrested on Tuesday.
Deputies and Waunakee Police and EMS went to 7699 Highway 113 at about 10 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unresponsive person. That location is about halfway between the communities of Dane and Lodi.
A 31-year-old man was found unconscious in the vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of family.
Officials didn't say if the vehicle was at the property or along the highway.