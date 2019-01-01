A passenger died Tuesday afternoon when the SUV they were in collided with a semi-truck in the village of Johnson Creek, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies, police officers and emergency medical personnel were called to the intersection of Highway 26 and Linmar Lane for a two-vehicle crash around 3:10 p.m.
A SUV was being driven west on Linmar Lane and tried to turn south onto Highway 26 when a southbound semi-truck struck the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said. The passenger died at the scene, and other people in the vehicle were taken to hospitals, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.