A McFarland man who struck two pedestrians at bar time early Sunday morning in Downtown Madison was arrested on drug charges.
Tanner Smith, 19, was tentatively charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, Madison police said.
The two pedestrians were hit while crossing the intersection of East Doty Street and King Street at about 2 a.m. Sunday.
One person injured, a 31-year-old Madison woman, suffered a broken arm, while the other person, a 26-year-old Middleton man, had bumps and abrasions.
"The car's driver (Smith) didn't show obvious signs of impairment, but marijuana and a scale were found in his car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Officers said there were about 75 people in the area at the time of the crash, with many of those just leaving Downtown bars at bar time.
"Numerous officers were called to the scene to interview prospective witnesses," DeSpain said.