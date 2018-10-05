Madison Mayor Paul Soglin knocked the town of Madison Police Department on Friday for hiring former DeForest Police Chief Daniel Furseth as a part-time patrol officer -- not because Furseth quit his previous post in August after making racist comments in a YouTube video but because he said it was short-sighted for the town to add employees as it prepares to dissolve.
In a statement, Soglin noted the town is due to be absorbed by Madison and Fitchburg in 2022.
"I am understanding about the inadequate service levels in all areas for the town of Madison," Soglin said. "However, as annexation looms, new hires make an already complicated transition more difficult."
Soglin said the town should contract with Madison or Fitchburg for additional services over the next three years instead of hiring personnel.
Town of Madison Police Chief Scott Gregory said one of the reasons Furseth was an attractive candidate for the job was because Furseth told him he plans to retire before the planned merger takes place. Furseth, 50, needs to work three more years before he can retire without reductions to his benefits as a protected state employee with 25 years or more experience, according to Gregory.
So the merger timeline appealed to Furseth, while the experience he would bring to the job appealed to the town, Gregory said.
In his statement, Soglin didn't address the racist comments Furseth made while shooting a video of a group of African-American men 11 years ago that was posted late last year on YouTube. The video led the village of DeForest to place Furseth on leave and take steps to have him fired before Furseth resigned in August.
Instead, Soglin said he was "very disappointed" that the town of Madison was adding personnel, "particularly the addition" of Furseth to the police department.
"One has to wonder if this decision is representative of the 6,800 residents who live in the town," Soglin said.
Asked to clarify whether he objected to the hiring of Furseth particularly because of the video, Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley emailed an additional statement by the mayor that said: "When some situations are so obvious, subtlety is the most effective response. I hope this generates a discussion within the town of Madison.”