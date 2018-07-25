Madison police are continuing to search for suspect Carlo Walkes who allegedly has been breaking into vehicles in underground parking garages Downtown.
New reports of break-ins came in overnight at garages on North Park Street, College Court and West Mifflin Street.
"The spree of thefts continued early this morning," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Numerous vehicles had windows shattered in each location."
On Tuesday, police released surveillance video images of Walkes after multiple vehicles were burglarized in garages on West Main Street, North Butler Street and West Mifflin Street.