A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide after he allegedly provided heroin resulting in an overdose death.
Taylor Fraunfelder, 23, was taken into custody at a residence on East Milwaukee Street by officers from the Janesville Police Department street crimes unit who were conducting followup investigations on overdose incidents.
Fraunfelder also was tentatively charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of deliver of heroin and felony child neglect.
Police said Fraunfelder admitted to serving the heroin overdoses.
The victim was not identified.
Fraunfelder is being held in the Rock County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.