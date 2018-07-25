A 38-year-old Oshkosh woman was charged with having sexual contact with an inmate at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution and giving him naked photographs of herself soon after she started working there in April.
April L. Paulsen was charged on July 18 in Winnebago County with second degree sexual assault by correctional staff and two counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. She is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Aug. 6 at the Winnebago County Courthouse.
A claim by an informant that Paulsen was having a sexual relationship with an inmate led to an investigation by a prison security official and Oshkosh police that began on May 11, just 40 days after she started working there, according to a criminal complaint. Both the inmate and Paulsen worked in the prison kitchen, it said.
The investigation led to the discovery of several letters written to the inmate by Paulsen that were sexual in nature, the criminal complaint said. They also found multiple printed “selfie” photographs of a woman from the neck down and who is either naked or wearing lingerie. Police believe it’s Paulsen because of a distinct mole on the right buttock of the woman in the photo, the complaint said.
The criminal complaint said prison security also transcribed conversations that were “sexual in nature” between the inmate and Paulsen during 50 calls the inmate made to Paulsen’s phone starting on April 17.
The charges against Paulsen are yet another problem for the state Department of Corrections. Besides investigating inmate abuse complaints at its juvenile facilities that have triggered federal lawsuits, DOC officials have dealt with sexual assault charges against employees at the Oakhill Correctional Institution in Fitchburg. The DOC also did not investigate a report from an employee at the Oakhill Correctional Institution in Fitchburg that she was sexually assaulted at a work event by a co-worker or that a former correctional officer was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate.
An open records request made by the Wisconsin State Journal for information about the inmate, Paulsen and any sexual conduct investigations at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution — a medium-security prison with about 2,000 inmates — was denied by the state Department of Corrections, citing the ongoing law enforcement investigation.
According to the criminal complaint:
Paulsen initially denied that she had any kind of relationship with the inmate when interviewed by an Oshkosh police detective. She then changed her story and admitted to writing letters and giving him photographs but denied having any physical or sexual contact with him.
The detective next talked to the inmate’s cellmate and he said the inmate bragged about having sex with a civilian employee named April and that the inmate had nude photos of her. The cellmate also told the detective that he believed April was bringing the inmate chewing tobacco that he was selling to other inmates.
When the detective interviewed the inmate, he admitted to the detective that he would kiss Paulsen in the kitchen’s cooler, freezer, bakery and spice room but denied having any sexual contact with her. He also told the detective he didn’t want to get Paulsen in any trouble.
When the detective returned to interview Paulsen again, she told him that “everything is true.” When the detective asked her what she meant, Paulsen admitted to the detective that she had oral sexual contact with the inmate and that the inmate touched her sexually. She also told the detective that she smuggled in chewing tobacco for the inmate.
During a search of Paulsen’s vehicle, residence and cell phone, the photos she sent to the inmate were discovered on her cell phone. On a tip from Paulsen, detectives also found several letters sent to her by the inmate.
One of them told her what kind of chewing tobacco he wanted her to buy for him, that she should put it in a Ziploc bag or sandwich bag and smuggle it into the prison in her vagina or bra to avoid detection.
Oshkosh police also found an open envelope from the Department of Corrections that had been mailed to her that included a cover letter telling Paulsen to review DOC policies, including fraternizing with inmates.