A home in Middleton was burglarized late Tuesday night, with the burglar getting into the home through an open garage door.
It happened around midnight in the 1400 block of Parmenter Street in the Fox Ridge neighborhood, Middleton police said.
"The garage door was left open and the suspect entered the occupied home through an unlocked service door connecting the garage to the home," said Police Chief Charles Foulke.
The suspect stole two laptop computers a backpack, a bottle of liquor, the keys to a minivan and the minivan itself, with the vehicle found unoccupied a few blocks away.
No suspects were identified.
"We continue to see an increase in these types of incidents," Foulke said. "We strongly encourage residents to keep vehicles, homes and garages secured."