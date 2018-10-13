One teenager was taken to the hospital in Portage for BB gun wounds while throwing toilet paper around another teen's home, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Several teens were at another teen's home to throw toilet paper around the property in the town of Dekorra when a teen who lived in the home came outside and tried to scare them away by shooting the BB gun, Sheriff Dennis Richards said.
"This incident appears to be related to a high school Homecoming happening in the area," Richards said.
Two were injured by the BB gun, one of whom needed emergency treatment at Divine Savior Hospital, Richards said.
The teen who shot the BB gun was taken to a juvenile detention facility and faces tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, Richards said.